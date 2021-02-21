Society Infographic 32.1 million workers hurt by COVID-19 in 2020 The unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced 32.1 million Vietnamese workers aged 15 and above to either lose their jobs or have their working hours reduced in 2020.

Environment Infographic Vietnam forest facts and figures over years The forest area has been expanded over the years and coverage is likely to reach 42 percent in 2020.

Society Infographic National strategy on road traffic safety for 2021-2030 period, vision to 2045 The national strategy on road traffic safety for 2021-2030 period and a vision to 2045 aims to reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by road traffic accidents annually by 5-10 percent in a sustainable manner.