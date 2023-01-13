PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the transport sector to absolutely prevent corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena in transport projects.

During a teleconference to review 2022 activities of the Transport Ministry and launch its 2023 tasks on January 13, PM Chinh asked the sector and localities to develop transport infrastructure, one of the key and priority tasks this year while encouraging public-private partnership in the field.

Attention should be paid to key national projects such as the eastern section of the North-South expressway, Long Thanh International Airport and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme, he noted.

The sector was required to submit the draft revised Road Law to competent authorities, further improve service quality to meet travelling demand, ensure traffic safety and order, pay attention to Party building and administrative reform, step up e-Government building and digital transformation with people being put at the centre.

Ministries, agencies and localities were urged to work more closely with the Transport Ministry to deal with issues under their watch, toward fulfilling goals set at the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress.

Last year, the sector completed and put into operation 22 projects, many of them were important.

As of December 31, it disbursed over 47.9 trillion VND (2 billion USD), or 87% of the plan, higher than the country’s average of over 75%.

This year, the ministry will strive to embark on 23 projects, finish 29 others, disburse over 94 trillion VND, or at least 90% of the plan assigned by the PM./.