Transport sector records surge in passenger volume
The transport sector has carried 3.35 billion passengers in the past 11 months, a surge of 48.7% year on year, according to Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Transport Nguyen Tri Duc.
The aviation sector led in the growth rate with an increase of more than 218%. It was followed by the railway sector with a rise of over 198%, and the maritime sector with nearly 58%.
Road transport also posted a rise of nearly 48%, while that of the waterway sector was 43.5%, the official said.
In November alone, the passenger volume was estimated at 283.6 million, up 132.3% year on year.
Meanwhile, in the month, about 1.832 billion tonnes of goods were transport, a rise of 24.6%.
Maritime sector recorded highest growth rate of freight transport with an increase of 29.2%. Waterway transport came second at nearly 29%, while that of road transport was 23%, railway 3.6% and airway 2.9%, Duc added./