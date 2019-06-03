Travel firms have launched a variety of tours as the busy summer travel season begins.

Tour bookings are expected to surge by 10-15 percent and tour fares by 5-10 percent, according to travel firms.



Tours with a price of 10-11 million VND (427-470 USD) for five to six days are favoured by young and middle-aged customers.

Tour operators said it is difficult to offer stable tour fares during busy travel season when air fares and prices of hospitality services surge.



Entertainment, shopping and food and beverage services at some destinations have failed to develop in line with the development of hotels and resorts.



Tour fares to the Republic of Korea, for example, fell to around 500 USD this year from about 700 USD last year due to a drop in air fares and incentive policies for tour groups of 40 people and above./.