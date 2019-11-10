Culture - Sports Ca Mau to host culture-tourism week in December The southernmost province of Ca Mau will host a Ca Mau Culture-Tourism Week from December 10-15 with the participation of many localities nationwide and foreign partners.

Business Vietnam Airlines to launch two direct routes to China’s Shenzhen National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines announced on November 6 that it will open two new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with China’s Shenzhen on November 27 and 28, respectively to meet increasing travel demand.

Travel Conference promotes tourism links in Viet Bac, China’s Guangxi Tourism links between Vietnam’s six northern provinces, known as Viet Bac, and China’s Guangxi province were the focus of a recent conference held in Lang Son province.

Travel "Yellow" season in Basalt land “The yellow season” in Gia Lai is the most beautiful time of the year when yellow flowers are in their full bloom, and the fragrance of rice and coffee are at their best.