Politics Vietnam, China coast guards conduct joint patrol The coast guards of Vietnam and China conducted a joint patrol from November 29 to December 1 on the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin, contributing to strengthening peace, stability and the rule of law at sea.

Politics CPV, Argentina’s political parties enhance communication exchange A delegation from the Communist Review, the theoretical organ of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, paid a working visit to Argentina from November 25 to December 1 to seek measures enhancing collaboration in communication work with major political parties in the South American country.

Politics VN calls on countries to continue multilateral approach to int’l migration The International Organisation of Migration (IOM) and countries across the globe should continue the cooperative and multilateral approach to address migration issues, with the IOM playing the central and leading role in strengthening global migration management, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Politics HCM City, China’s Guangxi province foster cooperation between people-elected agencies Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien on December 1 hosted a reception for visiting Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional People's Congress of China Fang Chunming.