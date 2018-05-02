NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan plants trees at the national trig point. (Source: VNA)

– A tree planting ceremony was held at the national trig point GPS 0001 in Dat Mui commune, Ngoc Hien district, the southernmost province of Ca Mau, on May 2, in the presence of Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.The event, jointly held by the Vietnam Environment Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk), forms part of a programme to plant 1 billion trees launched by the company.Addressing the ceremony, MoNRE Deputy Minister Vo Tuan Nhan said the programme aims to encourage different economic sectors to participate in environmental protection, especially in planting, managing and protecting trees, in order to improve air quality in cities and provinces.The trees planted in Ca Mau province are expected to help prevent coastal erosion and handle consequences caused by natural resources in the Mekong Delta, which is the country’s largest agricultural production centre.Nearly 100,000 trees worth about 900 million VND (39,600 USD) were planted at the national trig point and several coastal areas, in an effort to deal with drought and saltwater intrusion in the locality.Bui Thi Huong, Vinamilk CEO, said that through the tree planting programme, her company aims to join hands with the society to improve and protect the living environment.On this occasion, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and leaders of Ca Mau province presented 66,000 glasses of milk valued at 450 million VND (19,800 USD) to more than 700 local students, together with 100 scholarships, each worth 1 million VND (44 USD), to students in difficult circumstances in the province.-VNA