Society Tra Vinh lifts over 4,000 households out of poverty in 2020 Up to 4,010 households, including over 2,500 Khmer ethnic ones, in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh escaped from poverty in 2020 thanks to local efforts for sustainable poverty alleviation.

Society Vietnam steps up measures to protect guest workers abroad Vietnamese authorities have improved the legal framework, stepped up communication measures and promoted international co-operation to ensure labourers enjoy better rights when working abroad under contracts, a conference has heard.

Society Warmth of Tet coming to staff on offshore platforms Tet gifts from the Ministry of National Defence and the navy as well as specialties from around the country are being delivered to personnel at offshore economic, scientific, and technical service stations, known as DK1 platforms, and in Con Dao island district.

Society NA leader: Mutual support should be further promoted in community National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has called on the community to continue upholding and expanding the fine tradition of mutual support of the Vietnamese community so as to ease the difficulties facing the poor and victims of calamities.