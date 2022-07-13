Society Supermoon of 2022 to appear above Vietnam Astronomy lovers in Vietnam are in an extremely favourable position to observe the “super buck moon”, which will turn full at 1:38 am on July 14 (Vietnam time).

Society Youth Union recruits international volunteers The International Department of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Central Committee has launched a programme to recruit members to an international volunteer club.

Society Seminar seeks to collect opinions on nationality-related policies The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations, on July 12 organised a seminar on legal regulations related to nationality for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic. It aims to review and collect their opinions, thereby proposing solutions to deal with their problems.

Society Expressway project connects Hai Phong and Chinese locality The Ministry of Planning and Investment has issued a document collecting opinions on the adjustment of the Dong Dang-Tra Linh expressway project which is invested in the public-private partnership (PPP) form.