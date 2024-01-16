Trial opens for 100 defendants in Dak Lak terrorist attack case
The trial is scheduled to take place in 10 days (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – The People’s Court of Dak Lak on January 16 opened the first-instance trial for 100 defendants involved in the case of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration, terrorism, organising illegal exit or entry for others, and harbouring criminals” which happened in Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province on June 11, 2023.
Of the defendants, 53 are accused of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration", 39 charged with “terrorism", one with “organising illegal exit or entry for others,” and one with “harbouring criminals” under Clause 1, Article 389 of the Criminal Code.
Meanwhile, six others abroad are tried for “terrorism" in their absence.
The mobile trial, which is held at Residential Area 11, Ea Tam ward of Buon Ma Thuot city, is scheduled to take place in 10 days. Nineteen lawyers have registered for the defendants.
On early June 11, 2023, two groups of armed persons attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cu Kuin district, killing nine and injuring two./.