Truc Lam Zen monastery inaugurated in Bac Lieu province
The gate of the Truc Lam Zen monastery in Bac Lieu province (Photo: VNA)
Bac Lieu (VNA) – A monastery of Vietnam’s indigenous Truc Lam Zen Buddhist sect was opened in the southern province of Bac Lieu on December 1.
The monastery covers 18ha of land in Nha Mat ward of the province’s Bac Lieu city. It was built at the total cost of some 100 billion VND (4.3 million USD) funded by private sources.
Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Thi Sang said the Party and State have always respected and ensured people’s freedom of religion or belief, adding that favourable conditions have been created for religious followers and dignitaries, including Buddhists, to practise their religions and perform their duty to the country.
She said the Truc Lam Zen Buddhist sect, founded by King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong over 700 years ago, has accompanied the nation throughout history.
The monastery is an important religious establishment for preserving and bringing into play traditional Buddhist values. It is also an attraction helping to further develop spiritual tourism, which is a strength of Bac Lieu at present, the official added./.