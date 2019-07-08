A view of part of Phu Quoc island district, Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

- A documentary film on Vietnamese seas and islands produced by Ho Chi Minh City Television Film Studio (TFS) will air next month.Dao Khat (Life in Islands) features famous islands of the coastal provinces Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.The history, culture and lifestyle of local people are highlighted as well as the economy and social issues which affect the lives of residents in fishing villages.“Our film will provide audiences, particularly young people, information about the country’s seas and islands,” Ly Quang Trung, director of the TFS, said.TFS is providing both human resources and finance to produce TV programmes focusing on Vietnamese seas, islands and farming communities.“TFS staff has worked with its partners in southern provinces to produce TV programmes which feature traditional culture and lifestyle, and tourist destinations in the coastal region,” he said.TFS will release three TV shows, Song Mo Coi (Alone Waves), Rung Thieng (Sacred Forest) and Dao Hoang (Deserted Islands), which portray the daily life of farmers living on islands.These shows feature difficulties in life and work that poor farmers and children face today.“Our filming staff has travelled to remote areas of Ca Mau and Dong Thap to capture interesting scenes of rural life. These films will be completed later this year and will be sold to seven TV stations in the region, including Vinh Long Television and Binh Duong Television,” Trung said.The previous shows Ra Khoi (Setting Sail) and Thoi Su Nong Nghiep (Agricultural News) are popular among the rural community.Ra Khoi on HTV9 channel every Friday has become a forum for farmers to discuss their agricultural successes and problems.The 20-minute programme has five segments, including the latest information about farming and opportunities and challenges during Vietnam’s integration in the global economy.It features personalities who have achieved farming success and are selling their produce at home and abroad.Thoi Su Nong Nghiep is broadcast for 20 minutes every weekend on HTV9. The show offers the latest information and reports to help southern farmers to run their businesses.The producers invited dozens of experienced businesspeople and farm owners to participate in the programme.Both shows, Ra Khoi and Thoi Su Nong Nghiep, have received thousands of letters each month from viewers in the region.The documentary, Dao Khat, will air every Monday and Friday at 9pm starting in August.-VNS/VNA