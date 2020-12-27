At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Twenty initiatives to address social issues were honoured during a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 26 reviewing the third programme “Initiatives for Community”.

The honoured were among over 400 entries sent to the biennial programme which was co-hosted by the Communist magazine, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Hanoi municipal People’s Committee, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and the Vietnam Electricity.

Two first prizes went to the initiative on building a smart electricity distribution system in Da Nang city by Vo Van Phuong, Le Van Phu, Nguyen Hoang Nhan and Le Hoang Son, and another on teaching children with autism in an integrated education environment by Do Thi Hoang Mai in Hanoi.

Three second prizes were awarded to the initiatives on low-budget gratitude housing model by architects Bui The Long, Vo The Duy and Nguyen Thi Xuan Thanh from Ho Chi Minh City, flood-proof housing programme by Pham Thi Huong Giang from Ho Chi Minh City, and wheelchairs for the disabled by Le Huy Tich from Hoa Binh.



Five third prizes belonged to initiatives on improving customer care in Hung Yen, application of supervisory control and data acquisition system to optimise network operation on geographical map, distant body temperature screener, mobile points of sale by coaches, and Autowork automatic management application.



The entries focus on the fields of education, applied science, environment and socio-culture, some of them have been applied and brought about effective results.



According to the oganising board, the award ceremony for the fourth programme for the 2021-2022 period will be held in the first quarter of 2022./.

VNA