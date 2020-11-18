Twenty two Vietnamese scientists named in world’s top 100,000 most-cited researchers
Hanoi (VNA) – Twenty two Vietnamese scientists have been named in the list of the world’s top 100,000 most-cited researchers in all fields of science this year by the US-based peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS Biology.
The list was compiled based on the Scopus abstract and citation data of nearly 7 million scientists across more than 170 scientific sub-fields between 1996 and 2019.
The list includes Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dinh Duc from the Vietnam National University (VNU) Hanoi at the 5,798th place, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Hung from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH) who ranks 6,996th, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Hoang Son also from the VNU Hanoi in the 9,261st position. The three professors were named in the 2019 list.
Also in the ranking are Vietnamese professors from the VNU HCM City, University of Ton Duc Thang, Duy Tan University, HCM City University of Transport and University of Economics HCM City./.