Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 23 signed a decision to send two army officers to the European Union Training Mission in Central Africa.

Accordingly, Lieut. Col Vu Thi Lien and Capt. Le Nhu Tien from the Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Peacekeeping Operations were assigned to serve as training advisors at the mission for one year.

The decision takes effect on the day of signing./.