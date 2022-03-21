Rescue workers verify the identities of those rescued in the capsizing of a fishing boat off the coast of North Sumatra province, Indonesia , on March 19, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - At least two people were confirmed dead and 26 others were missing after a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of Indonesia, an Indonesian official said on March 21.



There were 86 undocumented Indonesian workers who were seeking ways to illegally enter Malaysia for jobs on the boat, together with one captain and three sailors.



According to initial information, two people were killed when the boat capsized on March 19. All the remaining passengers have been rescued, the Indonesian Navy said, adding that the captain and three crew members survived.



Authorities are continuing to search for the missing people while clarifying the cause of the accident./.