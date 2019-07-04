Saigon Tourist Travel Service Co welcomes two international cruise ships in early July, bringing a total 7,060 passengers to Vietnam (Photo: VnExpress)

Hanoi (VNA) – Saigon Tourist Travel Service Co welcomes two international cruise ships in early July, bringing a total 7,060 passengers to Vietnam.



The Genting Dream docked at the Phu My port in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on July 3 for a one-day stop. During the day, passengers were taken on a city tour of Ho Chi Minh City, and short trips to Cu Chi tunnel, a town in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province and the Mekong Delta.



On July 4, the Voyager of the Seas is scheduled to reach Phu My port with about 3,000 passengers from the UK, the US and Australia on board.



After arrival, the passengers will discover Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau province before cruising to the Chan May port in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue two days later to visit Da Nang city, Hue former imperial capital, My Son Sanctuary and Hoi An ancient city.



In 2018, Saigontourist Travel Service Co provided services to about 474,000 cruise travellers, up by 12 percent compared with 2017.



In the first two months of this year, the company welcomed big groups of cruise travellers including 3,500 Chinese visitors from Hong Kong who came on the World Dream Cruise Ship, and more than 11,500 travellers from Hong Kong, the US, UK and France on board cruise ships such as the Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Millennium and World Dream.



Vietnam’s sea tourism sector has reported annual growth of only 2 percent to 3 percent, while other Asian countries have witnessed robust growth in cruise tourism in recent years. -VNA