Environment Sustainable sand management helps reduce climate change impacts on Mekong Delta A project on enhancing sustainable sand management in the Mekong Delta, carried out by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) – Vietnam, has helped mitigate impacts of climate change on the region.

Environment Ninh Binh promotes biodiversity preservation Boasting distinctive biodiversity, from abundant species of flora and fauna to rich and varied landscapes, the northern province of Ninh Binh has taken drastic measures to preserve its nature.

Society Conference assesses policies on natural resource management in Mekong Delta An international conference held in Can Tho city on October 4 looked into the system of policies for managing natural resources and the environment in the Mekong Delta, seeking to promote climate change adaptation.