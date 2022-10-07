Two more national parks nominated ASEAN heritage ones
Bach Ma and Con Dao National Parks have been nominated to become the 54th and 55th ASEAN Heritage Parks at the 33rd ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting on the Environment, held in Cambodia from October 3-7.
A primate in Bach Ma National Park (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the nomination of the two Vietnamese parks, together with the Philippines’ Pasonanca Park and Mount Inayawan Range Natural Park, will be submitted to ASEAN Environment Ministers for approval, and the certificate is expected to be handed over at the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment.
Sea turtle lays eggs in Con Dao National Park (Photo: VNA)The ASEAN Heritage Parks Programme, carried out since 2003, aims to conserve biodiversity in the areas of regional and international importance, help improve public awareness of the environment, and demonstrate the ASEAN people’s aspiration for nature conservation and sustainable development.
At present, Vietnam has 10 protected areas recognised as ASEAN Heritage Parks. If Bach Ma of Thua Thien Hue province and Con Dao of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province win the approval, the number will be raised to 12./.