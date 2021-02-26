Destinations Mossy rocks on Da Nang stunning beach Located in Hoa Hiep Bac ward, Lien Chieu district, about 17km northwest of Da Nang city centre, Nam O reef is attractive to visitors thanks to its picturesque beauty. Especially in the spring, the rocks are covered with green moss, creating stunning scenes of a paradise.

Destinations Ba Be National Park – natural potential, invaluable heritage Lying at an altitude of more than 300 metres above sea level, the Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan is considered a “green lung” in the vast Viet Bac forest and a complex of “river-lake-mountain”.

Destinations Con Dao most mysterious island on planet Travel magazines Lonely Planet (Australia) and Travel and Leisure (USA) have voted Con Dao off Ba Ria - Vung Tau province to be the "most mysterious" and "sexiest" island on the planet. For Vietnamese people, Con Dao is also the most sacred tourist destination of the country.

Destinations Sea of clouds on Vietnam’s ‘rooftop’ Many tourists, especially instagrammers, love checking in on Fansipan mount, which is dubbed as ‘Vietnam’s rooftop’, as they can take lovely photos amid a sea of clouds there.