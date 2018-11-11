The factory of Foosung Precision Industry Co. (Source: Foosung)

– Two Vietnamese workers were killed and two others injured when a flouropolymer factory exploded in the Republic of Korea’s Eastern city of Wonju on November 10.According to representatives from the Management Committee of Vietnamese Workers in the RoK, the two dead victims were Chu Van Duong, born on May 30, 1987 and Tang Van Khanh, born on January 23, 1990.The two injured were Do Quoc Hung, born on December 10, 1987, and Vuong Dac Khai, born on July 21, 1997. All the four workers came to the RoK under the Employment Permit System (EPS).According to local police, the explosion in the factory, belonged to Foosung Precision Industry Co., was due to short circuit.Right after getting the information, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK to verify the information and promptly take measures for citizen protection to ensure the rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens.As informed by the embassy, earlier on November 9, a blaze occurred at a low-cost dormitory-style housing facility in Jongno district of Seoul, killing 6 people and injuring 12 others. This is home to 50 people, including two Vietnamese students. So far, the embassy has managed to contact with the two Vietnamese who confirmed that they are not injured.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the embassy to keep a close watch on the case and coordinated with local authorities to help the two students to settle down.-VNA