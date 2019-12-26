Typhoon Phanfone enters East Sea
Typhoon Phanfone, with winds near its eye reaching 135 km per hour, has entered the East Sea.
Direction of the typhoon (Photo nchmf.gov.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Typhoon Phanfone, with winds near its eye reaching 135 km per hour, has entered the East Sea.
This is the eighth storm to hit the East Sea this year.
The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting warned that by 10am on December 26, the typhoon was about 470km east of Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago’s Song Tu Tay Island.
It is slowly moving west-northwest at 10 km per hour. The typhoon has caused rough seas in the central part of the East Sea.
The Central Steering Committees for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control held a meeting with relevant agencies in Hanoi on December 26 morning to direct measures to respond to the typhoon.
Earlier, typhoon Phanfone left at least 16 people dead in the Philippines after the monster storm roared ashore on Christmas Day./.
