World Thailand helps Myanmar develop infrastructure The Thai Cabinet has approved a preferential loan worth 777 million THB (over 25.76 million USD) under a 30-year contract for Myanmar for infrastructure development in Myawaddy city.

World Indonesia: 98 percent of rivers polluted Head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency Doni Monardo has said that 98 percent of rivers in the country have been polluted, especially in major cities.

World Thailand bans plastic microbeads in beauty products Thailand will ban the import, production and sale of beauty products containing plastic microbeads, effective from Januar 1, 2020, the Ministry of Public Health announced on December 24.

World Thailand’s exports continue facing hurdles Thailand’s exports fell for the fourth consecutive month in November, mainly due to lower prices of oil and agricultural products, a slowdown in the world economy, the US-China trade tensions, and rising baht.