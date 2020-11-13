Typhoon Vamco claims 26 lives in Philippines
The death toll from Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines has increased to 26, while dozens of others still missing and injured, local police said on November 13.
People in flood-hit areas of Manila are cleaning up after Typhoon Vamco swept across the city (Photo: AFP)
Hanoi (VNA) – The death toll from Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines has increased to 26, while dozens of others still missing and injured, local police said on November 13.
Vamco, the 21st cyclone storm to hit the country in 2020, also left 14 people missing and 25 injured after it tore through the main island of Luzon over the past few days, police data showed.
The storm, which brought powerful winds and torrential rains to the capital city of Manila and nearby provinces, damaged tens of thousands of houses.
According to Mark Timbal, a spokesman for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, said the agency will only stop search and rescue operations when local officials tell it that everyone has been rescued.
Philippine Secretary of Defence Delfin Lorenzana said that government agencies had started to clear landslides and debris from houses destroyed by the storm./.