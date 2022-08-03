Politics Vietnam backs use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes Vietnam always supports the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a panel discussion themed “Nonproliferation, Nuclear Energy, and Climate Change” chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in New York on August 2.

Politics Vietnam-RoK cooperation thriving: workshop After 30 years of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties, cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been thriving across spheres, heard an online workshop held by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) in Hanoi on August 3.

Politics Trip beefs up Vietnam-Cambodia friendship, people-to-people exchange A Vietnamese delegation is paying a visit to Cambodia from August 1-4 in a bid to cement the bilateral friendship and people-to-people exchange, amid the celebration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations.