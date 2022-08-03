UK continues to recognise Vietnam’s new passports
The United Kingdom will continue to recognise all passports issued by Vietnam despite some countries in the European Union rejecting the latest version due to missing place-of-birth information.
“Visa applicants and travellers (including those in transit) should ensure they are fully aware of, and regularly checking, the situation on acceptance of these documents for all their destination(s),” the UK Embassy in Hanoi said in a notice posted on August 3.
The UK is the second country to have expressly stated their recognition of the new Vietnamese passports with dark navy cover.
On July 28, 2022, the French embassy said, for the time being and until further notice, the French authorities will continue to recognise the new passports of Vietnam and issue visas as normal.
Meanwhile, Germany, the Czech Republic and Spain announced that they do not recognize the news-style passports due to the omission of the province/city of birth information, causing difficulties for personal identification.
The Embassy of Vietnam in Germany on July 29 announced that it is ready to issue a confirmation in German about the place of birth for Vietnamese citizens using new-style passports, in case they need it to present to German authorities./.