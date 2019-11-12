UK Dunlop to build aircraft tyre plant in Indonesia
The UK’s Dunlop Aircraft Tyres plans to build a factory in Karawang, Indonesia’s West Java province, with total investment of 1 trillion IDR (70.92 million USD).
Inside a production plant of Dunlop Aircraft Tyres
(Photo: ft.com)
In his latest announcement, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said the UK manufacturer will partner local firm PT Rubberman Indonesia to develop and construct the plant, which is projected to become operational within the next 18 months.
Dunlop is one of the world’s largest aircraft tyre manufacturers. The corporation has factories in China to serve its customers in the Asia Pacific region. Meanwhile, Rubberman is a tyre making giant in Indonesia with more than 25 factories located in Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi.
Kartasasmita said the investment plan was a good sign for Indonesia amid the global economic downturn. In addition, this indicated that Indonesia is still one of the main investment destinations for world-class companies.
He said hopes the investment will help attract tyre makers from Singapore and Malaysia.
Investment in the tyre industry has the potential to develop in Indonesia where the aviation industry has enjoyed consistent growth of 6 percent over the past 20 years, he added.
Meanwhile, Dunlop CEO Gordon Roper said the corporation is interested in investing in Indonesia as it is supported by an abundance of rubber materials and a growing aviation industry./.