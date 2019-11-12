ASEAN RoK President highly values ASEAN’s role in New Southern Policy President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in on November 12 emphasised the significance of two upcoming summits with Southeast Asian nations for his New Southern Policy.

World India, ASEAN look to boost economic links The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) of India is hosting the first India-ASEAN Business Summit in New Delhi from November 11-12 as part of efforts to enhance cooperation between the country and the Southeast Asian bloc.

World Indonesia imposes textile product import tariffs up to 67 percent The Indonesian government has imposed temporary additional duties on imports of textiles and textile products up to 67.7 percent, the country’s finance ministry has said.

World Philippine defense chief hints at lifting of martial law Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana hinted on November 11 that he wants to lift martial law that President Rodrigo Duterte imposed in the southern part of the country in 2017 to crush the militants that continue to sow terror in that region.