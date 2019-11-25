World Singapore: Law against misinformation used for first time The Singaporean Government on November 25 ordered a member of the opposition Progress Singapore Party to correct a Facebook post which authorities said could smear the reputation of state investment funds.

World Thailand to launch 5G service at international airports next year Commercial 5G wireless broadband service will be launched at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports by May 2020 as the first sites for ultra-fast wireless internet adoption in the country.

World Sumatran rhino extinct in Malaysia The Sumatran rhino is now officially extinct in Malaysia after the last surviving individual died in captivity on November 24.

World RoK, Philippines agree to make efforts for FTA deal The leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Philippines agreed on November 25 to make joint efforts to reach a deal in their free trade negotiations within next year.