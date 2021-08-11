World Thailand to import more electricity from Laos The State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) plans to import an additional 1,200 megawatts of electricity from hydroelectric power plants in Laos under a long-term purchase contract, reported the local newspaper Bangkok Post.

World Singapore economy expands nearly 15 percent in Q2 Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and the government upgraded its growth forecast for the full year, according to Reuters news agency.

World Vietnam voices concern about situations in Lebanon Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, voiced his concern about recent tensions along the Blue Line in Lebanon and relevant sides’ violations to resolution 1701, at a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 10 which discussed the situation in Lebanon and the operation of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).