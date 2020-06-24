The Vietnamese delegation actively participates in building the content of the documents. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Many documents promoting human rights around the world were adopted at the last meeting week of the 43rd session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council held in Geneva on June 23.



The Vietnamese delegation actively participated in building the content of these documents as well as co-sponsored many initiatives in the spirit of dialogue and cooperation, demonstrating Vietnam’s consistent policies, viewpoints and achievements in promoting and protecting human rights.

The 43rd session took place from February 24 to March 13 and was resumed from June 15 to 22 with 47 plenary meetings and about 60 informal ones.



As many as 39 resolutions, 17 decisions, and the chairmanship statement on the impact of COVID-19 on human rights were passed at the function.

The next session will be held online and offline from June 30 to July 21./.





