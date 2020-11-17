Society PM provides emergency aid to three central provinces Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to grant 80 billion VND (3.46 million USD) in emergency aid from the State budget reserves this year to help people in the central region surmount consequences of recent floods.

Society Vietnamese conferred Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun Associate Professor, Dr. Tran Son, former head of the Japanese language faculty under the Foreign Trade University (FTU), has been awarded Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun, Golden Rays.

Society Technical survey project enhances effectiveness of mine clearance work The Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC), in coordination with the Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) Vietnam, held a meeting in Hanoi on November 17 to review the second phase of a technical survey project in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Society Project launched to provide legal aid for people with disabilities The Disabilities Research and Capacity Development Centre has launched a project to provide legal aid to and safeguard the rights of people with disabilities.