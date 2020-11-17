UN pledges more support to Vietnam in climate change response
The Vietnam-UN meeting on accelerating inclusive recovery and strengthening resilience to climate-related risk and disasters in Vietnam takes place on November 17 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Kamal Malhotra, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, on November 17 said the UN will continue to support Vietnam in responding challenges caused by climate change.
Speaking at the Vietnam-UN meeting on accelerating inclusive recovery and strengthening resilience to climate-related risk and disasters in Vietnam, Malhotra pledged further assistance to Vietnam in improving its institutional capacity, and building strategies and plans on socio-economic development and post-pandemic recovery in health care and education.
The UN will also help the country consolidate dykes and its Red and Mekong Delta regions cope with climate change-related challenges, while pushing ahead with the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, he said.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung pointed out challenges and difficulties in natural disaster prevention and control in Vietnam, saying natural disasters would adversely affect the realisation of the millennium development goals in the country.
He appreciated UN organisations for their valuable support to the Vietnamese government since Vietnam joined the UN in 1977, as well as during the country’s socio-economic development, especially the recent floods.
Representatives of ministries and agencies proposed a number of orientations and solutions for both middle-and long-terms to help Vietnam recover swiftly and raise its resilience to natural disasters.
They suggested upgrading the database on natural disasters and relevant equipment, improving the capacity of the personnel working in the field, raising public awareness of natural disaster prevention and control, and expanding production models adaptable to climate change.
On this occasion, Trung called on the UN and development partners to tighten coordination with the Vietnamese government in this regard, saying the foreign ministry stands ready to accompany them in these efforts./.