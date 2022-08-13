Politics Vietnam beefs up ties with Germany’s Saxony state There remains great potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Germany’s Saxony state, especially in vocational training, recruitment of Vietnamese skilled workers, green and renewable energy development, climate change response and tourism, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh told Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer.

Politics NA Chairman attends consulting conference on draft revised medical law National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a conference that sought experts’ opinions on the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended) in Hanoi on August 12.

Politics Chief Justice of Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam pays courtesy calls on Lao leaders Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh paid courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on August 12.

Politics President asks police officers to fullfill UN peacekeeping tasks President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked police officers assigned to United Nations peacekeeping missions to bring into full play their talents, strengths and creativity to fulfill their assigned tasks.