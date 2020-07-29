UN Security Council concerned about ceasefire violations in Yemen
Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock speaks at the UN Security Council meeting on Yemen on July 28 (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) – The UN Security Council expressed concern over growing violations of the ceasefire in Yemen during its monthly meeting on this Middle Eastern country on July 28.
Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen, said attacks on civilian targets in Yemen have claimed a number of lives and hampered the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) from fully performing its tasks.
Noting economic impacts of conflicts, he pointed out the depreciating currency, the risk of foreign exchange reserves running out, and strong cuts to civil servant salaries, adding that the control of ships’ entrance into Hudaydah port hasn’t been eased, thus obstructing the transportation of essential goods, medical supplies and humanitarian aid.
Meanwhile, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock noted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen, especially amid increasingly unpredictable developments of COVID-19 and the lack of transparency in information about infection cases in the areas controlled by the Houthis.
He voiced concern about violations in civilian protection and the serious risk of food insecurity as a result of the strong reduction in sponsors’ donations this year. He also highly valued the US, the UK and the EU’s financial contributions to the settlement of those challenges.
Both Griffiths and Lowcock urged parties in Yemen to continue complying with the ceasefire, protect women and children, and ensure women’s participation in the political process.
They stressed that the UN will continue playing the intermediary role to work with relevant parties to accelerate negotiations so as to soon obtain a nationwide ceasefire.
They also called for more financial contributions to resolve food insecurity and poverty, asking the Houthis to realise its commitment to allowing the UN technical mission to access the Safer tanker to perform tasks.
At the meeting, members of the UN Security Council requested relevant sides to keep making efforts to implement the ceasefire, voiced concern over attacks on civilians, and expressed support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen.
They also emphasised the full implementation of the Stockholm and Riyadh agreements and appealed for more assistance for Yemen to deal with the food insecurity risk and COVID-19.
Sharing the concern over recent conflicts in Yemen, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, showed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen.
He called on parties in and outside Yemen to quickly take measures to obtain a nationwide ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian facilities, and address the food insecurity risk.
The diplomat also underlined the obligation to protect civilians, particularly women and children, urging for the serious implementation of the Stockholm and Riyadh agreements and continuation of dialogue towards a comprehensive political solution with the UN acting as the intermediary./.