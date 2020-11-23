With many ailments, Nguyen Van Quang is too poor for a frequent health check-up at the local hospital. After the floods struck, Quang and more than 3,000 other needy people and social policy beneficiaries in Que Phong commune were put at ease after receiving check-ups and medicine from the 199 Police Hospital.

In addition to providing free check-ups and medicine, the doctors also conduct screening and early detection of certain diseases.

Que Phong commune is home to 1,200 social policy beneficiaries, over 70 percent of whom are in need. Programme donors also presented gifts to help local people in this difficult time./.

VNA