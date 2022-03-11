Vietnam is making incremental progress to increase women’s participation in elected bodies such as the National Assembly and local People’s Councils, UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen affirmed in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).Wiesen noted the results of last year’s election were “very encouraging” in terms of the increased number of women deputies to the National Assembly and provincial People’s Councils.The percentage of women in the 15th National Assembly is now at 30.26 percent—an increase by 3.54 percent from the 14th tenure. For the 2021-2026 People’s Councils, women account for 29 percent at the provincial level, 29.08 percent at the district level, and 28.98 percent at commune level which are all higher than the previous term.However, she said, within the Party and other government leadership structures, women remain underrepresented and there have been unfortunate regressions, citing UNDP’s research findings that have pointed out several obstacles hindering women’s political participation such as social norms.Wiesen, therefore, stressed that more efforts are needed by the Vietnamese government to meet its own targets set by the Resolution 26-NQ/TW in 2018 of the Vietnamese Communist Party of having 35 percent of women’s representation in the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels by 2030.Promoting gender equality and strengthening public institutions have been central to UNDP’s mandate and development approach, she said, adding that in 2022, through the new project: “Gender Equality and Women’s empowerment”, UNDP Vietnam will continue to deepen its commitment and support to the country’s efforts in advancing women’s participation in political institutions at all levels.Wiesen praised the Vietnamese government’s efforts in empowering the role of women in rural and ethnic minority-inhabited regions.UNDP Vietnam has worked closely with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs in building capacity and improving access to market for ethnic minority women owned businesses.