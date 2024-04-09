Environment Vietnam exerts efforts to reverse biodiversity decline trend In the face of biodiversity degradation risk, Vietnam has rolled out various measures, including completing the legal framework, to reverse the decline trend.

Environment EPR – a motive for Vietnam’s circular economic development: Norwegian diplomat The Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is among the solutions that will help Vietnam realise its ambition of boosting the circular economy and green transition, according to Deputy Head of Mission at the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam Mette Moglestue.

Environment Two rare lorises discovered in Bac Kan A loris (Nycticebus pygmaeus) was discovered by an official of the Nam Xuan Lac Species and Habitat Conservation Area in Cho Don district, the northern mountainous province of Bac Kan, on April 3.

Environment Revenue from carbon credits distributed to localities: official Vietnam has received a 51.5 million USD payment from the World Bank for verified emissions reductions - commonly referred to as carbon credits - for reducing 10.3 million tonnes of CO2 in the 2018-2024 period, said Director of the Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Tran Quang Bao at the ministry’s quarterly press conference on April 1.