The UNESCO General Conference passed a resolution on the list of eminent personalities and historical events in 2023 – 2024 at its 42nd session in Paris, France on November 21.

The year 2024 will mark the 300th birth anniversary of Le Huu Trac (1724 - 1791), alias Hai Thuong Lan Ong, who hailed from the northern province of Hung Yen.

He was not only a great physician and pharmacist, but also an excellent poet and writer, and a thinker with progressive thought and profound humanitarian spirit. After passing away, he was honoured as the “Saint of medicine of Vietnam”.

The medic is also well-known for the humanistic ideology of "living for everyone" and the spirit of "life-time learning”, which are the values that UNESCO is promoting.

So far, UNESCO has approved resolutions honouring and commemorating the birth or death anniversaries of seven Vietnamese figures, namely Nguyen Trai, Ho Chi Minh, Nguyen Du, Chu Van An, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Ho Xuan Huong, and Le Huu Trac./.

VNA