Health Doctors warn on risk of 'imported malaria' from Africa with borders reopening Doctors at Hanoi's Bạch Mai Hospital have warned of the risk of malaria from Africa as the hospital's Centre for Tropical Diseases is treating two malaria patients who returned from Angola recently.

Health Hanoi to inoculate vulnerable adults with fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines Hanoi is considering injecting the second booster dose, or the fourth dose, of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable adults or those who jobs put them at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, starting this month.