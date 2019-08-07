Illustrative image (Source: Xinhua)

Hanoi (VNA) - Thai authorities recovered an unexploded firebomb at a market in central Bangkok on August 7 in what they said was a device left over from coordinated attacks last week that wounded four people.



Six small bombs and six fire-bombs went off in the Thai capital on August 2 as the city hosted the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.



Thai police said the newly-discovered firebomb at the Prathunam market in central Bangkok is similar to those set off on August 2, adding that it was likely placed around the same time as other devices.



No organisation has claimed responsibility for the bombings, but Thai authorities believe that insurgents in Thailand’s restive south are behind the attacks.



Nine suspects have been detained while evidenced showed that a total of 15 people are linked to bomb and arson attacks in Bangkok.-VNA



