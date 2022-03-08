Society RoK to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in sailor training The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) said it will continue to cooperate with Vietnam in sailor and naval officer training.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Gender equality in Vietnam: from policy to reality Caring for and protecting legitimate rights of women, both in family and society, is the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State since the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in 1945, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Society HCM City shakes hands with EuroCham, VIAGS to promote tourism development The Ho Chi Minh City's Tourism Department on March 7 signed cooperation agreements with the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) and Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company Limited (VIAGS) on boosting tourism in the city.

Society About 3,500 Vietnamese evacuated from war areas in Ukraine Vietnamese representative agencies in Ukraine and neighbouring countries have received about 3,500 Vietnamese people who fled from war areas in Ukraine.