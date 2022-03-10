Society People joining social insurance up 1.14 percent in two months The number of people participating in compulsory social insurance and unemployment insurance in the first two months of 2022 recorded year-on-year increases of 1.14 percent and 1.02 percent, respectively, according to Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Recommendations to help young entrepreneurs surmount difficulties Participants in a dialogue held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 9 underlined the core values of today’s entrepreneurs and measures they should take to adapt to a changing environment so as to accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery and development.

Society Bac Giang improves livelihood of ethnic minority people The northeastern province of Bac Giang will strive to well implement policies related to ethnic affairs and improve the livelihood of the people in mountainous areas and ethnic minorities in the locality, according to Vi Thanh Quyen, head of the provincial Committee for Ethnic Affairs.