An installation exhibition running with the theme of “Turning into Butterflies” by artist Ahn Yun Mo from the Republic of Korea is taking place at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi.

The exhibition is made up of installation works created from approximately 1,300 paper butterflies by nearly 1,300 children and young people, including those with disabilities from around the world.

Approximately 100 artworks by disabled and autistic students from Binh Minh Special School, nearly 20 artworks by Ahn Yun Mo, in addition to five Korean artists with disabilities, are on display at the exhibition.

The event will run until September 14.-VNA