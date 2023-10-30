Unique zoo in Ninh Thuan
The Tien Tien Farm & Zoo, located in the sunny and windy province of Ninh Thuan, provides a safe habitat, medical care, and a nurturing environment to a variety of birds and animals from all over the world. It is also a newly-opened destination on the province’s tourism map.
The Tien Tien Farm & Zoo has installed a solar energy system to meet its power needs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Ninh Thuan butterfly lizard is a reptile that lives among hot sand dunes, has a slim shape, and is very agile. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
In the zoo’s bird collection are feathered species of various hues, such as black swans, white geese, lion geese, chickens, and Indonesian black chickens. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Indian blue peacocks and five-colour peacocks are also raised at the zoo. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Staff taking care of the animals. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Children enjoy feeding and caring for animals at the Tien Tien Farm & Zoo. Photo: (VNP/VNA)