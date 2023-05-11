Society Ministry: China’s unilateral fishing ban valueless China's unilateral suspension of fishing activities in the waters under Vietnam's sovereignty in the East Sea is void, said the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Society HCM City, RoK’s Busan exchange experience in building labour relationships The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation and the Republic of Korea’s Busan Metropolitan City Civil Service Labour Union met on May 10 to exchange information and share experiences on trade union activities, particularly the strengthening of the harmonious and progressive enterprise-employee relationship.

Society Lao Cai leader welcomes visiting Honorary President of UNICEF Belgium Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lao Cai Trinh Xuan Truong hosted a reception for the Honorary President of UNICEF Belgium, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who is paying a working trip to the northern mountainous province.

Society Ticket sale begins for Danang International Fireworks Festival 2023 Tickets for the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 have been sold online to create favourable conditions for local residents and tourists, according to the event’s organisers.