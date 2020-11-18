Deputy Prime Minster Vu Duc Dam (L) presents the PM's decision on the establishment of the VNU's University of Medicine and Pharmacy at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU) on November 18 held a ceremony to announce the Prime Minister's decision on the establishment of its 8th member – the University of Medicine and Pharmacy (VNU-UMP).



Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam called the establishment a milestone of the VNU and of the health sector, and stressed the importance of caring for people’s wellbeing.



The official listed a number of the country’s medical shortcomings, including a lack of doctors, caregivers and educational facilities on medicine and pharmacy.



He said he wants graduates from the VNU-UMP in a decade from now will be prioritised workforce of centrally-run health establishments.



The VNU-UMP has been upgraded from a faculty on medicine and pharmacy to serve the VNU’s plan to become a multidisciplinary educational centre of Vietnam.



Employing 180 staff and teachers, it is offering six university disciplines and is capable of training up to 1,500 students. In 2020, the university began its master programme covering three disciplines of pediatrics, eye health, and dentistry./.