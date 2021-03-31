UNSC condemns `terrorist act’ on Indonesian church
Two suicide bombers detonated explosives outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on March 28, wounding at least 20 people on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on March 30 condemned a recent bombing at an Indonesian church in Makassar city as a “cowardly terrorist attack.”
In a press statement, proposed by Vietnam, the UNSC called for the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors to be held accountable.
It denounced the attack as a “reprehensible” act of terrorism and reiterated that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation.”
The council reaffirmed the need for all countries to combat “threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.”
The two suspects were the only fatalities. They are believed to have been members of the armed group Jemaah Anshorut Daulah.
The two suspects were the only fatalities. They are believed to have been members of the armed group Jemaah Anshorut Daulah./.