UNSC holds first in-person meeting after four months
The UN Security Council (UNSC) is planning to hold an in-person meeting on July 14, the first since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the council to convene virtually.
A meeting of UNSC in New York (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) -
The meeting will be organised in the larger Economic and Social Council Chamber instead of the Security Council Chamber, where the council usually meets to ensure requirements of social distancing, according to the UN Secretariat’s announcement.
The UNSC is expected to adopt two resolutions, and carry out discussions on Colombia and the Council's annual report to the UN General Assembly during the meeting.
Since mid-March, after about three months of temporary closure of the UN headquarters in New York due to the impact of the disease, the council operated its activities via online conferences, and applied temporary measures related to the mechanism of consultation, negotiation and remote voting.
Vietnam is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020-2021 term./.