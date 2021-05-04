Up to 39 suspected illegal immigrants found in Vinh Phuc
Thirty nine allegedly illegal foreign immigrants were detected in Vinh Yen city in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on May 3 night as local police is stepping up efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks which have become more complicated in recent days.
The foreigners were found residing in four locations in Khai Quang and Lien Bao wards.
Local authorities seized personal belongings of the foreigners for further investigation, and disinfect their lodging facilities.
Many foreigners are residing in Vinh Yen city, which houses a lot of industrial parks and lodging facilities.
Local authorities are examining and classifying foreigners with illegal entry and residence in the province so as to have effective settlement measures.
The Ministry of Health said on May 3 that Vinh Phuc province documented eight COVID-19 local transmissions, all making close contact with Chinese experts who earlier tested positive for the virus.
Provincial authorities have ordered a halt to meetings and other events with gathering of more than 20 people, as well as non-essential services such as karaoke and massage parlours, bars and dance clubs as part of COVID-19 prevention measures./.