Upgraded Vietnamese pagoda inaugurated in Laos
Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the first phase of the upgrade of Bo De Pagoda in Laos. (Photo: VNA)Khammouane (VNA) – Phase one of the upgrade of Bo De Pagoda, a Vietnamese pagoda in the central Lao province of Khammouane, was inaugurated at a ceremony on November 12.
The upgrade was funded by donations from Buddhist followers in Vietnam and Vietnamese Buddhist followers in Laos and Europe.
Buddhist dignitaries of Laos and Vietnam highlighted the significance of Bo De Pagoda as one of the first Vietnamese pagodas in Laos given the importance of Buddhism in the cultural and religious life of Lao and Vietnamese people.
Buddhist followers at the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)They expressed the hope that the Bo De pagoda will help strengthen solidarity and community bonds not only in the Vietnamese community in Laos but also between the two countries.
Addressing the event, Lao Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nisith Keopanya said the Vietnamese Buddhist followers and Vietnamese pagodas in Laos have made great contributions to Lao society through charitable activities to help the disadvantaged in the country. The Lao government and people highly value the contributions, he said./.