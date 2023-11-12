Society Vietnam, RoK journalists exchange experience in digital transformation A delegation of the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA), led by its Standing Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Loi, paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from November 5-10 to exchange experience with Korean partners in adapting to the digital transformation period.

Society Festival promotes Vietnam-Laos cooperation in information, communications The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Festival was held in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on November 11.

Society Vietnam prepares for 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of IFRC A training course on diplomatic and security activities in preparation for the upcoming 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was held in Hanoi on November 10.

Society Vietnamese, Japanese geoparks sign MoU on cooperation A ceremony was held in the northern province of Ha Giang on November 10 to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between UNESCO Global Geopark Dong Van Karst Plateau and aspiring UNESCO Global Geopark Mine-Akiyoshidai Karst Plateau of Japan.