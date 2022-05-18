Society Tribute for late President Ho Chi Minh continues overseas On the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022), the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico has organised a flower offering ceremony, while a Republic of Korea (RoK) famous writer talked about his research on the late leader.

Society Foreign man huge fan of late President In a small house near the centre of Saint-Truiden, about 80km from Brussels to the East, hang a photo of President Ho Chi Minh, along with those of other great leaders in the world.

Society British historian highlights significance of President Ho Chi Minh’s trip to London President Ho Chi Minh’s three-year trip to London more than a century ago had an important meaning to his revolutionary career, British historian John Callow, former Director of Archives, Marx Memorial Library, has said.

Society Vietnam shares experience in increasing children's access to education Education is especially important in eradicating child labour, Vietnam's representative said at the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour in Durban, South Africa, and called for strengthening cooperation for the improvement of high school education, career orientation, and vocational training.