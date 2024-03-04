World Thai aviation sector bounces back The resurgence of Thailand’s tourism industry over the past year has translated into substantial gains for airlines and tourism businesses listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), reported the local news site The Nation.

World Australia, Southeast Asia strengthen climate change, energy cooperation The Australian Government has announced that it will strengthen its cooperation with Southeast Asia through a new 10 million AUD (about 6.51 million USD) programme named Climate and Clean Energy Window, designed to bolster their joint efforts on climate change and clean energy.

World Visa-exemption policy anticipated to revive Thailand's tourism industry Thai officials and businesses expect that the visa exemption agreement between China and Thailand, which took effect on March 1, will boost post-COVID-19 recovery of the tourism industry - one of its key economic sectors.

World Thai police crackdown on major online gambling network Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Bureau police have announced the successful crackdown on a major illegal online gambling network, with more than 200,000 gamblers registered as members. They also seized assets worth about 320 million THB (8.9 million USD).