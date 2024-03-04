Uruguayan press impressed by Vietnam’s export growth
El Popular, the official mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Uruguay, has expressed admiration for Vietnam's export growth in January, which surged by 42% compared to the same period in 2023.
In the first month of the year, Vietnam's overseas shipments raked in nearly 33.6 billion USD, the highest level since April 2022. (Photo: VNA)Buenos Aires (VNA) –
In the first month of the year, the country's overseas shipments raked in nearly 33.6 billion USD, the highest level since April 2022.
The newspaper attributed the outcome to significant export increases in two key earners of agro-forestry-fishery products (up 97%) and processed industrial goods (up 38%). Shipments to major markets in the month also showed strong recovery, with the US being Vietnam's largest export market with 9.6 billion USD, an annual rise of 56%.
Citing sources from the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, El Popular noted that the Southeast Asian nation’s January trade surplus reached 2.92 billion USD and that its trade turnover is projected to grow by 6% this year./.