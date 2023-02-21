Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – A working delegation led by US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper paid a working trip to the northern border province of Lao Cai on February 21, during which the diplomat held a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong and attended a discussion on human trafficking prevention and control hosted by Family Health International 360.



Chairman Truong said at present, the provincial Social Work Centre and Compassion House are providing reintegration support for human trafficking victims in line with the Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Combat.



He wished that both sides would hold seminars and conferences with the participation of investigation officers to share experience in anti-human trafficking. He also called on the US’s non-governmental organisations to help trafficking victims reintegrate into the community sustainably.



The host suggested the Ambassador encourage US firms to learn about business opportunities in the province.



Knapper, for his part, expressed his delight at achievements and efforts made by Lao Cai as well as the US Government in the fight against human trafficking in Vietnam.



He wished to learn more about the province’s socio-economic situation and infrastructure development.



According to him, the US Embassy is encouraging more Americans to visit Vietnam and Lao Cai’s Sa Pa town in particular. He hoped that the two countries will upgrade their ties to strategic partnership this year.



The US supports a strong, prosperous and independent Vietnam; respects the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime of Vietnam, he said.



In the afternoon the same day, Knapper attended a discussion on supporting human trafficking victims within the framework of the Meeting Targets and Maintaining Epidemic Control (EpiC) project funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).



The project aims to help the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs’ Department of Social Vices Prevention and Combat, departments and agencies perform the Government’s priorities in human trafficking prevention and control from July 2021 to September 2023, toward supporting victims and those at high risk of becoming victims.



Lao Cai is one of the 25 localities to sign a cooperation mechanism to support human trafficking victims.



On the occasion, the US Ambassador visited the Compassion House under the management of the provincial Social Vices Prevention and Combat Sub-Department.



Founded in 2010, the Compassion House has received and helped 320 female victims who were lured and sold across the border. Its operation is funded by the US’s Pacific Links Foundation./.